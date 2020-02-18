Watch ‘The Masked Singer’ Judges Fawn Over ‘Adorbs’ Kitty, the ‘Fan Favorite’ of Group B (Exclusive Video)

Global  

Well hello, Kitty! On Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer,” we’ll be introduced to the Season 3 competitors in Group B: Banana, Elephant, Kitty, Taco, Mouse and Frog.

But based on TheWrap’s exclusive clip from tomorrow’s episode, which you can view above, judges Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke have already decided which of those six is the pick of the litter: the “adorbs” Kitty.

In the video, you’ll see the four panelists fawning over the feline, who is dressed in a pink showgirl costume, with Thicke telling her that she’s “already a fan favorite” following her performance of Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman.”

*Also Read:* 'The Masked Singer' Reveals Another Celebrity Contestant: And Miss Monster Is... (Video)

“I think you did an amazing job with the vocals. You moved great and there’s really no other character quite like her on this season.”

The judges also give their general consensus of Group B as a “fun batch of contestants,” and “way more energetic” than Group A.

So Kangaroo, White Tiger and Turtle — the three remaining contestants from Group A, who have locked in their slots in the Super 9 — you might need to step up your game before the finals.

*Also Read:* 'The Masked Singer': Miss Monster on Why She Picked the Miss Monster Costume - and Now Regrets It

You can see Kitty’s performance via the video below.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.

