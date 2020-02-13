Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Inside the Harvey Weinstein Jury’s Tricky Task and Why They Can’t Find Him Guilty on All 5 Counts

Inside the Harvey Weinstein Jury’s Tricky Task and Why They Can’t Find Him Guilty on All 5 Counts

The Wrap Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Inside the Harvey Weinstein Jury’s Tricky Task and Why They Can’t Find Him Guilty on All 5 CountsHarvey Weinstein’s criminal trial is now in the hands of the jury, which just completed its first day of deliberations without reaching a verdict. The panel of seven men and five women have an arduous task ahead of them: determining whether the disgraced mogul is guilty, or not guilty, of the charges against him.

But, though Weinstein faces a total of five felony counts, the jury was instructed that they won’t be able to convict the mogul on all five. To understand why, we need to look closely at each of the charges, and how they link to the testimonies of three women: Miriam Haley, Jessica Mann, and Annabella Sciorra.

Haley, a former production assistant on the Weinstein-produced show “Project Runway,” testified that in 2006, Weinstein held her down on a bed in his SoHo apartment, pulled out her tampon, and orally sexually assaulted her. Mann, a former aspiring actress and hairdresser, testified that Weinstein ordered her to undress and raped her in a New York hotel in 2013. Sciorra testified that around 1993, Weinstein barged into her apartment in Gramercy Park, raped her, and then performed oral sex on her without her consent.

Weinstein is not formally being charged for Sciorra’s account because it falls outside the statute of limitations, but her testimony is still being used to help fulfill the requirements for the predatory sexual assault charge, which requires that a person can be found guilty of this charge if they commit rape or a forcible criminal sexual act against at least two people.

*Also Read:* 6 Harvey Weinstein Accusers Have Testified at His Trial - Here's What They Said

Here are the charges the jury is now deliberating.

1. Predatory sexual assault (as pertaining to the testimonies of Miriam Haley and Annabella Sciorra)

2. Criminal sexual act in the first degree (Haley)

3. Predatory sexual assault (as pertaining to the testimonies of Jessica Mann and Sciorra)

4. Rape in the first-degree (Mann)

5. Rape in the third-degree (Mann)

First-degree rape occurs, under the law, when a person compels another person to have sex through physical force or through a threat — expressed or implied — that they, or someone else they know, will be in danger if they do not comply.

If the jury finds Weinstein guilty of count one, predatory sexual assault (pertaining to Haley and Sciorra), the jurors have been instructed that they must not consider count two. But if the jury finds Weinstein not guilty of predatory sexual assault because the jurors did not believe beyond a reasonable doubt that Weinstein raped or orally sexually assaulted Sciorra in her Gramercy Park apartment, then Weinstein must also get a “not guilty” verdict for count three, predatory sexual assault (pertaining to Mann and Sciorra).

In that case however, the jury may continue to consider the second charge, criminal sexual act in the first degree, which is tied to Haley’s testimony.

*Also Read:* Harvey Weinstein's Criminal Trial Heads to the Jury - But Has the Prosecution Made Its Case?

If the jury finds Weinstein guilty of count three, predatory sexual assault (pertaining to Mann and Sciorra), then the jurors must disregard counts four and five, which are the two rape charges connected to Mann’s account. But if the jury finds Weinstein not guilty of the Mann/Sciorra predatory sexual assault charge specifically because the jurors could not believe beyond a reasonable doubt that Weinstein committed first-degree rape against Mann in a New York hotel in 2013, then the jury must also find Weinstein not guilty of count four, rape in the first-degree. If this is the case, the jury will be instructed to move on to the fifth charge, rape in the third-degree.

In the first few hours of deliberations, the jury has already raised several questions about this intricate task, requesting further clarification on the legal definitions of each charge and how they might consider each charge. Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the jury also requested to review two pieces of evidence: a blueprint of Weinstein’s SoHo apartment and emails with a “red flag list,” which featured Sciorra’s name highlighted in red, that Weinstein had sent to an investigator.

If found guilty of the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, Weinstein faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. If found guilty of a first-degree criminal sexual act or first-degree rape, Weinstein faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. A guilty verdict of third-degree rape, the least serious charge, carries a maximum of four years in prison.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to these charges and denied accusations of nonconsensual sex.

The verdict sheet can be seen below:

Weinstein Verdict Sheet by Sharon Waxman on Scribd

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Harvey Weinstein's Criminal Trial Heads to the Jury – But Has the Prosecution Made Its Case?

Harvey Weinstein Prosecutor Says His Lawyer's Newsweek Op-Ed 'Borders on Tampering With the Jury'

6 Harvey Weinstein Accusers Have Testified at His Trial – Here's What They Said
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Weinstein Jury Set To Deliberate

Weinstein Jury Set To Deliberate 00:26

 Jury deliberations are expected to get underway today in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Trial: No Verdict After First Day Of Jury Deliberations [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: No Verdict After First Day Of Jury Deliberations

There was no verdict Tuesday after the first day of jury deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex assault trial; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:35Published

Jury Begins Deliberations In Harvey Weinstein Trial [Video]Jury Begins Deliberations In Harvey Weinstein Trial

Law & Crime Network legal analyst Julie Rendelman breaks down the latest events of Harvey Weinstein’s trial.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 05:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein jury set to hear closing arguments from #MeToo skeptic

Closing arguments at the Harvey Weinstein rape trial are set to begin Thursday, with the jury hearing first from a lawyer who has taken #MeToo movement heat for...
CBC.ca Also reported by •USATODAY.comReutersSeattle TimesSBSCBS 2FOXNews.com

Weinstein trial to wrap as jury begins deliberating Tuesday

The jury in Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial is set to begin deliberating Tuesday after both sides wrapped their arguments in New York. The disgraced movie...
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle TimesCBS 2

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DaPathanGuy

Zèé SH Discover Inside: Jury hears evidence in Harvey Weinstein rape trial – CNN https://t.co/Q2TuvnC5YR 6 hours ago

DaPathanGuy

Zèé SH Discover Inside: No Verdict Right now In Harvey Weinstein Rape Demo: What Could The Jury Be Considering? – Deadline https://t.co/26t4u0qefz 17 hours ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y Inside the #HarveyWeinstein Jury’s Tricky Task and Why They Can’t Find Him Guilty on All 5 Counts… https://t.co/J0z5vzKtry 18 hours ago

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/dU0dRh2M5I Harvey Weinstein's criminal trial is now in the hands of the jury, which just completed it… https://t.co/FHI1Xp9Mye 18 hours ago

JulianWyllie

Julian Wyllie RT @jclarachan: Day 1 of jury deliberations in the #HarveyWeinstein trial has come and gone without a verdict. Here’s a breakdown of the ch… 18 hours ago

jclarachan

J. Clara Chan Day 1 of jury deliberations in the #HarveyWeinstein trial has come and gone without a verdict. Here’s a breakdown o… https://t.co/fcVtmrSJIz 18 hours ago

LtlMsTrblmkr

Candi oh he's getting jailtime,its just a question of how much.But hes safe=so fugly inside & out that even 'bubba' doesn… https://t.co/grFxIDJNO9 1 day ago

Blendle

Blendle Harvey Weinstein’s jury is “on the cusp of deciding his fate”. Here’s what the trial looked like from inside the co… https://t.co/9oL9pUOTbQ 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.