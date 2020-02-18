Esther Scott, ‘Boyz N the Hood’ and ‘Hart of Dixie’ Star, Dies at 66 Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Esther Scott, whose credits include “Boyz N the Hood,” “Hart of Dixie,” “The Help” and “The Geena Davis Show,” has died, People Magazine reported. She was 66.



According to People, Scott suffered a heart attack on Feb. 11 at her home in Santa Monica, and remained in the hospital until Friday, where she passed away. TMZ was the first to report her death. A spokesperson for TheWrap has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.



Scott’s roles also includes “Encino Man,” “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” “Dreamgirls,” “Pursuit of Happyness” and “The Craft,” and starred on four seasons of the CW’s “Hart of Dixie” as well as on the short-lived series “The Geena Davis Show.” She also appeared in “Melrose Place,” “Full House,” “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Ellen” and “Sister, Sister.”



*Also Read:* 'M*A*S*H' Actress Kellye Nakahara Dies at 72



Most recently, Scott starred as Bridget Turner in “The Birth of a Nation,” which was based on the story of Nat Turner, who read a slave rebellion in 1831. The film, which broke records when it was acquired by Fox Searchlight for $17.5 million at the Sundance Film Festival, received media attention when 1999 rape allegations against director Nate Parker resurfaced.



Before then, she starred in “Transformers” (2007) and “Gangster Squad” (2013).



Born in Queens, New York, Scott began her career as a voice actress on “Star Wars: Ewoks,” before starring in TV shows. All in all, Scott has over 73 film and TV show credits to her name.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Jason Davis, Voice Actor in Disney Channel's 'Recess,' Dies at 35



Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Disney's 'Queen of Katwe' Actress, Dies at 15



Daniel Lee Martin, Country Singer Accused of Child Sex Abuse, Dies at 54 Esther Scott, whose credits include “Boyz N the Hood,” “Hart of Dixie,” “The Help” and “The Geena Davis Show,” has died, People Magazine reported. She was 66.According to People, Scott suffered a heart attack on Feb. 11 at her home in Santa Monica, and remained in the hospital until Friday, where she passed away. TMZ was the first to report her death. A spokesperson for TheWrap has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.Scott’s roles also includes “Encino Man,” “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” “Dreamgirls,” “Pursuit of Happyness” and “The Craft,” and starred on four seasons of the CW’s “Hart of Dixie” as well as on the short-lived series “The Geena Davis Show.” She also appeared in “Melrose Place,” “Full House,” “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Ellen” and “Sister, Sister.”*Also Read:* 'M*A*S*H' Actress Kellye Nakahara Dies at 72Most recently, Scott starred as Bridget Turner in “The Birth of a Nation,” which was based on the story of Nat Turner, who read a slave rebellion in 1831. The film, which broke records when it was acquired by Fox Searchlight for $17.5 million at the Sundance Film Festival, received media attention when 1999 rape allegations against director Nate Parker resurfaced.Before then, she starred in “Transformers” (2007) and “Gangster Squad” (2013).Born in Queens, New York, Scott began her career as a voice actress on “Star Wars: Ewoks,” before starring in TV shows. All in all, Scott has over 73 film and TV show credits to her name.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Jason Davis, Voice Actor in Disney Channel's 'Recess,' Dies at 35Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Disney's 'Queen of Katwe' Actress, Dies at 15Daniel Lee Martin, Country Singer Accused of Child Sex Abuse, Dies at 54 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Esther Scott, 'Boyz n the Hood' and 'Dreamgirls' actress, dead at 66 Esther Scott, known for her roles in "Boyz n the Hood" and "Dreamgirls," has died at the age of 66.

FOXNews.com 17 hours ago



Esther Scott death: Boyz n the Hood and Hart of Dixie actor dies aged 66 Scott's credits include the 'Ewoks' TV series, 'ER', 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'The Birth of a Nation'

Independent 18 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this soha_ali RT @mefeater: Actress Esther Scott has passed away at the age of 66. She was known for her roles in countless films and TV shows including… 4 seconds ago Cathlene Sareli 'Boyz n the Hood,' '90210' Actress Esther Scott Dead at 66 https://t.co/oX5LHeViJe 2 minutes ago Marc Harris RT @TMZ: 'Boyz n the Hood,' '90210' Actress Esther Scott Dead at 66 https://t.co/IjulZc9AEo 2 minutes ago