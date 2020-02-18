Global  

Esther Scott, ‘Boyz N the Hood’ and ‘Hart of Dixie’ Star, Dies at 66

The Wrap Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Esther Scott, ‘Boyz N the Hood’ and ‘Hart of Dixie’ Star, Dies at 66Esther Scott, whose credits include “Boyz N the Hood,” “Hart of Dixie,” “The Help” and “The Geena Davis Show,” has died, People Magazine reported. She was 66.

According to People, Scott suffered a heart attack on Feb. 11 at her home in Santa Monica, and remained in the hospital until Friday, where she passed away. TMZ was the first to report her death. A spokesperson for TheWrap has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Scott’s roles also includes “Encino Man,” “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” “Dreamgirls,” “Pursuit of Happyness” and “The Craft,” and starred on four seasons of the CW’s “Hart of Dixie” as well as on the short-lived series “The Geena Davis Show.” She also appeared in “Melrose Place,” “Full House,” “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Ellen” and “Sister, Sister.”

*Also Read:* 'M*A*S*H' Actress Kellye Nakahara Dies at 72

Most recently, Scott starred as Bridget Turner in “The Birth of a Nation,” which was based on the story of Nat Turner, who read a slave rebellion in 1831. The film, which broke records when it was acquired by Fox Searchlight for $17.5 million at the Sundance Film Festival, received media attention when 1999 rape allegations against director Nate Parker resurfaced.

Before then, she starred in “Transformers” (2007) and “Gangster Squad” (2013).

Born in Queens, New York, Scott began her career as a voice actress on “Star Wars: Ewoks,” before starring in TV shows. All in all, Scott has over 73 film and TV show credits to her name.

