Lark Voorhies Opens Up About ‘Saved by the Bell’ Reboot Snub: ‘I Did Feel a Bit Slighted’ (Video)

Lark Voorhies, one of the stars of the original “Saved by the Bell” series, opened up about how it felt not to be asked to join the upcoming reboot for NBC’s new streaming service, Peacock, during an appearance on “The Dr. Oz Show” this week.



“I have to admit, I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be a part of the save by the bell reunion as well as other cast members,” Voorhies said.



The actress, whose bipolar disorder diagnosis was revealed in 2012, says she believes her condition may have impacted the network’s decision not to cast her. Voorhies played Lisa Turtle on the NBC series from 1989 to 1992.



“I also realize that having this puzzling disorder may have played a part in that factual decision,” she continued. “With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.”



Oz then asked Voorhies whether hearing “competing voices” in her head ever makes her emotional.



“When you have that, it’s like, well, I have this one, so you come up with another one of yourself, cause I have this one for myself, and it goes on and on and on,” she said.



Oz also showed a photo of “Saved by the Bell” stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez and Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, all of whom have been cast in the reboot, out for dinner as a cast for a reunion.



“So Lark, as you look at that photo, and I know you know about these reunions, how does it make you feel when you see them socializing?” he asked.



“Empowered. They have the right to do that and they’re happy in their element and they can have it, certainly,” she said, but admitted that she does wish she was included in the reunions.



“Family isn’t kept complete without its lead,” she said.



The talk show host also asked Voorhies’ mother, Tricia, to weigh in on how her daughter’s condition has affected her.



“Right now I feel really good, but I’ve struggled a lot. I’ve had many nights of crying,” her mother said. “Dr. Modir has come the farthest with helping my daughter come to terms with her challenge, and thank you for finding Dr. Modir for me.”



Voorhies herself thanked Dr. Modir, who was also present on the show, in an Instagram post earlier this week.



“I want [to] thank everybody who has been so supportive throughout my journey these last several years,” Voorhies wrote below a photo of herself, her mother, Modir and Oz. “It was very hard to find the right way to talk about some of the challenges that I go through on a daily basis… I am very grateful to Dr. Oz, Dr. Modir, my mother and all of you that have supported me and wished me well through some difficult times. I hope to bring more mental health awareness to help others going through the same challenges.”



