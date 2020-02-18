Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > President Trump Commutes 35-Year Prison Sentence Of South Florida Woman Convicted Of Medicare Scam

President Trump Commutes 35-Year Prison Sentence Of South Florida Woman Convicted Of Medicare Scam

cbs4.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
A South Florida woman was among eleven people convicted of federal crimes to receive a pardon and commutation from President Donald Trump.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Blagojevich Returns To Chicago After Trump Commutes Prison Sentence

Blagojevich Returns To Chicago After Trump Commutes Prison Sentence 01:01

 Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is back home in Chicago after President Donald Trump commuted his 14-year sentence.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Republican leader responds to calls for president to free Kilpatrick [Video]Republican leader responds to calls for president to free Kilpatrick

Supporters of disgraced Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who is currently serving a lengthy prison term for public corruption, say President Trump could soon decide on a pardon or sentence..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:25Published

Could Blagojevich Commutation Threaten Other Corruption Probes? [Video]Could Blagojevich Commutation Threaten Other Corruption Probes?

A legal expert does not think President Donald Trump's commutation of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich's sentence is likely to weaken the outcomes of ongoing corruption investigations, but there still could..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump commutes Blagojevich sentence, pardons junk bond king Milken

U.S. President Donald Trump came under fire on Tuesday for commuting the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the ex-Illinois governor convicted of trying to peddle...
Reuters

Former Illinois governor Blagojevich thanks Trump for commuting sentence

Rod Blagojevich, a former Illinois governor forced out of office for trying to peddle Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat, thanked President Donald Trump on...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesNewsy

Tweets about this

SNNTV

SNN President Trump commutes the 14-year sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich. @HalliePeiletSNN MORE: https://t.co/rVY26UCDJn 42 minutes ago

whitboyskader

Skader RT @WPLGLocal10: IN HER OWN WORDS: Judith Negron speaks to Local 10 News a day after President Trump commutes her 35-year sentence. Negron… 43 minutes ago

theamgreatness

American Greatness After thinking about it for over a year, President Trump announced on Tuesday that he has granted clemency to Rod B… https://t.co/vsJ15LgXa5 4 hours ago

lillys_news

Lillys News President Trump Commutes 35-Year Prison Sentence Of South Florida Woman Convicted Of Medicare Scam #Topbuzz https://t.co/SgeVIJxYtu 5 hours ago

HelenWolt

Helen Wolt South Florida woman had been eight years into a 35-year sentence for a $205 million Medicare fraud scheme in SoFLo;… https://t.co/fH8J3RcfPS 6 hours ago

WPLGLocal10

WPLG Local 10 News IN HER OWN WORDS: Judith Negron speaks to Local 10 News a day after President Trump commutes her 35-year sentence.… https://t.co/63SO3UVMUN 6 hours ago

homegypsy

Marti Reed RT @CBSMiami: .@realdonaldtrump commutes 35-year prison sentence of South Florida woman Judith Negron, convicted of Medicare scam https://t… 6 hours ago

rcob1954

Raul Citraro President Trump Commutes 35-Year Prison Sentence Of South Florida Woman Convicted Of Medicare Scam https://t.co/tQSin7nare 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.