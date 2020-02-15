Global  

China Expels 3 Wall Street Journal Reporters Over Opinion Piece About Coronavirus Response

The Wrap Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Three Wall Street Journal reporters in China had their press credentials revoked and were told to leave the country Wednesday, according to that outlet. The Journal reported China’s Foreign Ministry said the move was a punishment for a recent opinion piece it had published in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that originated in the country.

The journalists in question — deputy bureau chief Josh Chin and reporter Chao Deng, who are both U.S. nationals, as well as Philip Wen, a reporter and Australian national — have been informed they have five days to get out of the country. They are currently based in the capital city of Beijing.

*Also Read:* Coronavirus Lockdown Cripples Chinese Box Office: Will Hollywood Movies Take a Hit?

This event, according to the Journal, marks the first time post-Mao that the government of Chinese has expelled more than one journalist from a single international news organization at the same time.

The Feb. 3 opinion piece by Walter Russell Mead that led to the expulsion referred to China as “the real sick man of Asia.” According to the Journal, the ministry and state-media outlets have repeatedly referenced the piece and unspecified consequences for its publication in recent days. All three affected journalists work for the Journal’s news division, which is completely separate from the opinion section.

“Our opinion pages regularly publish articles with opinions that people disagree–or agree–with and it was not our intention to cause offense with the headline on the piece,” said Journal publisher and Dow Jones CEO William Lewis in a statement Wednesday. “However, this has clearly caused upset and concern amongst the Chinese people, which we regret.”

Apple Warns Coronavirus Has 'Constrained' iPhone Production, Says It Won't Meet Q2 Revenue Goal

Coronavirus Lockdown Cripples Chinese Box Office: Will Hollywood Movies Take a Hit?

Could 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Speed Paramount's Recovery at the Box Office?
News video: China expels three Wall Street Journal reporters

China expels three Wall Street Journal reporters 01:16

 China has revoked the press credentials of three journalists of the Wall Street Journal after the newspaper declined to apologize for a column with a headline calling China the &quot;real sick man of Asia,&quot; the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Over 160 Coronavirus Evacuees Released from Quarantine at San Diego Military Base [Video]Over 160 Coronavirus Evacuees Released from Quarantine at San Diego Military Base

Nearly 165 people were allowed to leave MCAS Miramar for the first time in two weeks Tuesday after fleeing the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China and being quarantined at the base.

Coronavirus Changing Food Consumption In China [Video]Coronavirus Changing Food Consumption In China

Meituan Meituan, a major food delivery company in China, is seeing a dramatic change in customers' food consumption in the wake of the deadly coronavirus. The company piloted a contactless delivery..

China revokes credentials of three Wall Street Journal reporters over opinion piece

China has revoked the press credentials of three journalists of the Wall Street Journal after the newspaper declined to apologize for a column with a headline...
U.S. to evacuate American citizens aboard quarantined cruise ship off Japan - WSJ

The U.S. government is preparing to evacuate American citizens aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, the site of the most coronavirus infections found outside...
