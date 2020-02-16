Global  

Former Democratic presidential hopeful Yang joins CNN as commentator

Reuters Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Former Democratic presidential contender Andrew Yang is joining CNN as a political commentator, the cable network said on Wednesday.
News video: Yang Joins CNN As Commentator

Yang Joins CNN As Commentator 00:28

 Andrew Yang dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination for President. However, he is not leaving the political scene. Yang has joined CNN as a political commentator. Yang will appear on the network on Wednesday to offer analysis of that evening’s Democratic debate Six of the eight...

