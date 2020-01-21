Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > ‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ Becomes a City’s Star Attraction

‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ Becomes a City’s Star Attraction

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
The demolition of an office tower on Sunday left behind the building’s core, leaning slightly. The new landmark has caused a stir on social media.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Central Park or the Eiffel Tower? Survey says these are the top 10 places to pop the question [Video]Central Park or the Eiffel Tower? Survey says these are the top 10 places to pop the question

The perfect daytime date according to Americans is a walk in a park or botanical garden, a visit to the zoo or a river cruise. A study of 2,000 Americans has revealed the ideal combination of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Pig forced to bungee jump in China for LNY theme park stunt [Video]Pig forced to bungee jump in China for LNY theme park stunt

CHONGQING, CHINA — As African Swine Flu continues to decimate China's oink oink population and a new SARS cousin spreading like mad within the country, it's good to see people are still in the Lunar..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Photos: Take a tour of The Star's new luxury residential high-rise

The Star in Frisco's newest luxury high-rise apartment tower is open to residents, and the Dallas Business Journal got a sneak peek at what those lucky enough to...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

QuedeB

quede black ‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ Becomes a City’s Star Attraction by Johnny Diaz https://t.co/J7cO8aOUSr https://t.co/6PnkyxI59Z 34 minutes ago

aDFWTaxiCab

Dallas Taxi Cab "‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ Becomes a City’s Star Attraction" by Johnny Diaz via NYT https://t.co/HLK3DmfX4E 38 minutes ago

garjunp

Azzubhai ‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ Becomes a City’s Star Attraction by BY JOHNNY DIAZ https://t.co/oexF09Ch1j https://t.co/WdWXSODQ7V 51 minutes ago

kcautv

KCAU 9 News The stubborn leftover is the core shaft that contained the elevator and stairwells, according to Lloyd D. Nabors De… https://t.co/6uQaQTIhLU 6 hours ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics Failed building implosion becomes internet sensation https://t.co/RK05hD2a8a https://t.co/fBjU9o2tUi 7 hours ago

WNCN

CBS 17 'Leaning Tower of Dallas' becomes tourist attraction after failed implosion https://t.co/EiET9S1v3z https://t.co/RdvGYcg5Sw 7 hours ago

TVAmy

Amy Wood 7 News The demolition company said it is going to use a wrecking ball to take down the remaining section of the building.… https://t.co/JNoJriVEhT 10 hours ago

daylipolitics

DAILY POLITICS Failed building implosion becomes internet sensation https://t.co/n5wULNkjdX https://t.co/mOCkpFsnge 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.