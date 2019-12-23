Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Trump ousts top Pentagon official who signed off on Ukraine aid

Trump ousts top Pentagon official who signed off on Ukraine aid

CBS News Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
John Rood sent a letter to lawmakers in May certifying Ukraine had begun undertaking reforms to decrease corruption in the country.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness [Video]Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness President Donald Trump lambasted his former national security advisor, John Bolton, via Twitter on Wednesday morning. In a double..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30Published

New Email Addsu Fuel To The For Impeachment Witnesses [Video]New Email Addsu Fuel To The For Impeachment Witnesses

Skyler Henry reports less than two hours after President Trump finished a phone call where he asked Ukraine's president to investigate Joe Biden, White House official Michael Duffey sent an email..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump confirms top Pentagon official who approved Ukraine aid is out

President could avoid a fight with Senate Democrats on national security issues with another acting official
Independent

Trump ousts top defense official who certified Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Rood, the Pentagon’s top policy official who had certified last year that the Defense Department had seen enough anti-corruption...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.