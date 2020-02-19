Alamo Drafthouse Launches Season Pass Subscription Service Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Texas-based cinema chain Alamo Drafthouse has launched a monthly subscription service called Season Pass, which will provide one regularly priced movie ticket per day.



The monthly program will be available in its 41 locations across the country, and patrons can reserve tickets up to seven days ahead. Season Pass will cost between $14.99 and $29.99, depending on the location, and will enable patrons to use just the Alamo app to reserve seats — no need to go to the box office.



The monthly fee doesn’t cover convenience fees or taxes. Also, for films in premium format like 3D, 70mm or Dolby, members will have to pay an additional $1.99 per ticket. Members can reserve up to four extra seats for a discounted price.



*Also Read:* Alamo Drafthouse to Finally Open in Los Angeles This July



Moviegoers in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin and Denver are able to sign up for the service on Wednesday, while additional cities will be added in coming months.



Many theater chains like AMC and Cinemark have launched their own subscription plans — even before the collapse of MoviePass last year. AMC’s Stubs A-List program, for example, offers three movies weekly for $19.95 to $23.95, while Regal’s program allows patrons to see as many movies as they’d like a month for $18. Cinemark’s Movie Club allows members to purchase one movie ticket per month for $8.99.



The Austin-based theater chain Alamo Drafthouse has been a popular attraction for cinephiles for its food and drink service and its hard-line policy against cell phones during movies.



