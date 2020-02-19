Pop Smoke Death: Nicki Minaj, Chance the Rapper Lead Outpouring of Tributes to Slain Rapper

Global  

The Wrap Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Pop Smoke Death: Nicki Minaj, Chance the Rapper Lead Outpouring of Tributes to Slain RapperNicki Minaj, Chance the Rapper, YBN Cordae and several other rappers took to social media to remember Pop Smoke, who joins Nipsey Hussle, Mac Miller, Juice WRLD, XXXTentacion, Lil Peep and others on the growing list of rappers who have died young in recent years.

Born Bashar Jackson, the 20-year-old “Dior” and “GATTI” rapper was shot and killed Wednesday morning at a Hollywood Hills home owned by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and her husband Edwin Arroyave, according to TMZ.

The Los Angeles Police Department declined to identify the victim at this time but confirmed to TheWrap that a shooting occurred early this morning at the hands of an unknown number of suspects and that an African American male in his 20s was shot and killed.

*Also Read:* Zoe Caldwell, Four-Time Tony Winner, Dies at 86

Nicki Minaj led the tributes that began pouring in on Wednesday morning.

“The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop,” Minaj wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Chance the Rapper took to Twitter to share his condolences.

“Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh,” he wrote.

*Also Read:* Ja'net Dubois, 'Good Times' Star, Dies at 74

“Pop Smoke. Juice WRLD, XXXtentacion. Why are we losing a generation of young rappers?” wrote rapper Runtown.

“God bless Pop Smoke mama, RIP King,” wrote “Kung Fu” rapper YBN Cordae.

“Fell asleep for 3 hours, woke up & Pop Smoke dead. That’s brazy [sic]…. 20 years old, damn,” wrote rapper The Game.

Read these and more reactions below.


View this post on Instagram

The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop.

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Feb 19, 2020 at 6:57am PST





Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh ????????????????????????

— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 19, 2020





Damn rip my boy pop smoke that shit crazy ????????

— LilReese300 (@LilReese300) February 19, 2020





Pop Smoke. Juice WRLD, XXXtentacion. Why are we losing a generation of young rappers? ????????

— Runtown (@iRuntown) February 19, 2020





God bless Pop Smoke mama, RIP King ???? ????????

— Cordae (@YbnCordae) February 19, 2020





Fell asleep for 3 hours, woke up & Pop Smoke dead. That’s brazy…. 20 years old, damn.

— The Game (@thegame) February 19, 2020





Dnt Make No DAM Sense !!
Pop Smoke was On His Way to Greatness..!! I was a Fan !! R.I.P
Bashar Barakah Jackson !

My Condolences to Jackson Family !!! pic.twitter.com/ZOcBYb0VnL

— Redman (@therealredman) February 19, 2020





We was in the lab last night comparing Pop Smoke to 50 when he came out. #RIP ????????

— Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) February 19, 2020





The Pop Smoke shit is so sad.
20 years old! Smh. Be careful out there cuz you really never know. ????????

— Timothy DeLaGhetto (@TimothyDeLaG) February 19, 2020



0
shares
