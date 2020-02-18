Global  

Kent State 'gun girl' vows return to Ohio University with 'army of gun owners' after protest

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020
Kaitlin Bennett, the Kent State "gun girl," vows to return to Ohio University in Athens after she faced protests from students telling her to leave.
 
Kent State gun girl says students at Ohio University threw beverages at her during unexpected trip

A controversial gun rights activist was forced to leave a college campus after hundreds of students protested her visit. Kaitlin Bennett, known as the “Kent State gun girl,” visited Ohio University..

Kent State girl, was just booed and driven off of campus by Ohio University college students. The reporter for Liberty Hangout took to social media and said the students should have been arrested.

Gun Girl, Kaitlin Bennett Gets Hounded at Ohio State University and Has Toilet Paper Thrown at HerMaybe stop harassing college students and leave them alone. They’ve probably gotten tired of you trying to make them look ignorant with your...
Gun rights activist and Kent State graduate Kaitlin Bennett was greeted by a crowd of screaming protesters when she visited Ohio University.  
Cheryl Browne RT @TheeWolfthing: @OhNoSheTwitnt Gets run off a college campus, vows that she plans to return to Ohio University with an “army” of gun own… 8 hours ago

