Burger King breaks the mold with new advertising campaign

Seattle Times Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Burger King is breaking the mold in its new advertising campaign. The burger chain is portraying its Whopper covered in mold in print and TV ads running in Europe and the U.S. The message: Burger King is removing artificial preservatives from its signature burger. The company, already known for irreverent ad campaigns, turned it up […]
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: The Mold & the Beautiful! Burger King Releases Ad Showcasing ‘Beautiful’ Moldy Whopper

The Mold & the Beautiful! Burger King Releases Ad Showcasing ‘Beautiful’ Moldy Whopper 00:38

 Wow! This burger king burger looks… gross. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

