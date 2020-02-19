News And Stuff RT @DailyCaller: Burger King Releases Video Of Moldy Whopper As Part Of Real Food Campaign https://t.co/pdwcH3iQSC 11 minutes ago Daily Caller Burger King Releases Video Of Moldy Whopper As Part Of Real Food Campaign https://t.co/pdwcH3iQSC 21 minutes ago Judith Cooper RT @DailyMail: Burger King releases time-lapse video of a Whopper going MOLDY to show it has removed all artificial preservatives https://t… 59 minutes ago The Dam Good Times Burger King Releases Video Of Moldy Whopper As Part Of Real Food Campaign https://t.co/au7pFVdUU5 1 hour ago The Irishman via @DailyCaller: Burger King Releases Video Of Moldy Whopper As Part Of Real Food Campaign https://t.co/TWSbu8c6ce https://t.co/kR2v2luB3F 1 hour ago