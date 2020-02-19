Global  

Burger King Releases Video Of Moldy Whopper As Part Of Real Food Campaign

Daily Caller Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
“At Burger King we believe that real food tastes better"
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: The Mold & the Beautiful! Burger King Releases Ad Showcasing ‘Beautiful’ Moldy Whopper

The Mold & the Beautiful! Burger King Releases Ad Showcasing ‘Beautiful’ Moldy Whopper 00:38

 Wow! This burger king burger looks… gross. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Recent related news from verified sources

A moldy Whopper? Burger King launches campaign to highlight removal of artificial preservatives

Burger King is launching an ad campaign with a moldy Whopper to highlight why the fast-food chain is removing artificial preservatives from its food.
USATODAY.com

Burger King Flaunts Moldy Whopper in Preservative-Free Ad Campaign

The fast-food chain's fresh approach to promoting its most famous burger is grabbing headlines.
Motley Fool

