Apple Acquires Mahershala Ali’s ‘Swan Song’ for Apple TV+ and Theatrical Release

Apple has acquired “Swan Song,” a new film starring two-time Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali, that will join its Apple TV+ original film slate along with a theatrical release, the company announced on Wednesday.



The film will be produced by Apple and Anonymous Content, and will go into production this spring. Adam Shulman (“Defending Jacob”) and Jacob Perlin (“The Amazing Johnathan Documentary”) will produce the film on behalf of Anonymous Content, along with Mahershala Ali.



“Swan Song” is a genre-bending drama that will be directed by Academy Award-winner Benjamin Cleary (“Stutterer”), who also wrote the project. Set in the near future, the film explores how far someone will go, and how much they’ll sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people they love. Mahershala Ali will star in the film as Milo.



*Also Read:* Mahershala Ali to Guest Star on Season 2 of Hulu's 'Ramy'



“Swan Song” joins upcoming Apple Original films that will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV+, including the 2020 Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize Award-winning Documentary “Boys State,” “The Banker,” “Beastie Boys Story,” “On The Rocks,” “Wolfwalkers” and more.



Ali is a two-time Academy Award winning actor for his roles in “Moonlight” and “Green Book.” He was recently nominated for an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award for his role in HBO’s “True Detective.” He will next star as “Blade” in the anticipated upcoming Marvel film and recently wrapped a guest arc on “Ramy.” He also produced the upcoming HBO documentary “We are the Dream” via his production company Know Wonder.



Mahershala Ali is represented by WME, Anonymous Content and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern, Benjamin Cleary is represented by Ian Benson and Nicola Biltoo at The Agency (London) Ltd. and Anonymous Content.



