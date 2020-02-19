CBS News announces moderators for South Carolina debate

“CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King and CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell will co-moderate Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in...

What questions do voters have for the Democratic presidential candidates? CBS News will co-host the Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina, on February 25, with Gayle King and Norah O’ Donnell as two of the moderators....

CBS News 5 days ago Also reported by • NPR

