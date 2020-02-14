How to Watch the Ninth Democratic Debate Live

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The remaining Democratic candidates for president are set to take the stage for their ninth debate of the 2020 election cycle on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. The event will be widely available for viewing, whether you prefer traditional television or streaming.



The two-hour debate, which will be held in the Paris Las Vegas Theater, is airing exclusively on MSNBC and NBC. It’s the third debate hosted by NBC News and MSNBC. Co-sponsored by Noticias Telemundo and The Nevada Independent newspaper, it will also air live in Spanish on cable channel Universo.



Streaming will be available live on NBC News NOW on OTT devices, NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, NBC News Mobile App, NBC News and MSNBC‘s Facebook pages, and online at The Nevada Independent‘s website. It will stream in Spanish on the Noticias Telemundo mobile app and website, and Noticias Telemundo’s Facebook page.



The qualifying candidates for Wednesday’s debate are former vice president Joe Biden, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.



The debate marks Bloomberg’s first appearance on the national debate stage.



The moderators for their face-off are “NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC” anchor *Lester Holt*, “Meet the Press” moderator and NBC News political director *Chuck Todd*, NBC News chief White House correspondent and host of “MSNBC Live” *Hallie Jackson*, senior correspondent at Noticias Telemundo *Vanessa Hauc,* and *Jon Ralston* of The Nevada Independent.



