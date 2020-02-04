Global  

Robert Durst murder trial underway with jury selection

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Jury selection began Wednesday in the highly anticipated murder trial of billionaire real estate heir Robert Durst, who is charged with murdering his best friend nearly two decades ago. 
Jury selection set to begin in murder trial of Robert Durst

Jury selection was due to begin on Wednesday in the Los Angeles murder trial of Robert Durst, the elderly New York real estate scion whose arrest prosecutors say...
Reuters

Jury selection begins in 'The Jinx' murder trial of Robert Durst

Jury selection began on Wednesday in the Los Angeles murder trial of Robert Durst, the ailing New York real estate scion whose arrest prosecutors say was...
Reuters

