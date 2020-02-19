Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > WWII veteran carried to his seat at Phoenix Trump rally to 'USA' cheers, video shows

WWII veteran carried to his seat at Phoenix Trump rally to 'USA' cheers, video shows

FOXNews.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
A group of Trump supporters on Wednesday was spotted carrying a World War II veteran to his seat before the president’s rally in Phoenix, Ariz., video shows.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published < > Embed
News video: Crowds are gathering in anticipation for Trump's rally in Phoenix tonight

Crowds are gathering in anticipation for Trump's rally in Phoenix tonight 00:29

 Crowds are gathering in anticipation for Trump's rally in Phoenix tonight.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump arrives in the Valley [Video]President Trump arrives in the Valley

President Donald Trump arrives in the Valley ahead of rally in Phoenix.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:13Published

WATCH: Air Force One lands at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport ahead of campaign rally [Video]WATCH: Air Force One lands at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport ahead of campaign rally

Watch as Air Force One lands at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, where President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Live coverage: Donald Trump to rally in Phoenix as campaign turns attention to key battleground state

Donald Trump's rally in Phoenix comes amid a four-day swing through the West that will combine campaign stops with official White House events.
USATODAY.com

Group begins camping outside coliseum more than a day before Trump rally in Phoenix

Multiple people at the front of the line said they came from California for the rally and were excited to be around other Trump supporters.  
azcentral.com


Tweets about this

avicarmi

Avi Carmi (K6AVI) RT @CalebJHull: Wow, this moment is incredible. @realDonaldTrump just surprised a disabled WWII veteran and the two men who carried him to… 3 seconds ago

Jessie85751653

Jessie RT @charliekirk11: Wow: This is what happens at Trump rallies that the media doesn’t want you to see A WWII veteran needed help getting t… 5 seconds ago

Sprcdrsmr012917

Steven Rodriguez RT @DailyCaller: Meanwhile, at the Trump rally, President Trump surprised that disabled WWII veteran and the two men who carried him to his… 7 seconds ago

ChristineBlumb4

Christine Blumber RT @RyanAFournier: This put tears in my eyes. This WWII veteran needed help getting to his seat at a Trump rally, so these 2 amazing patri… 21 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.