WWII veteran carried to his seat at Phoenix Trump rally to 'USA' cheers, video shows

Avi Carmi (K6AVI) RT @CalebJHull: Wow, this moment is incredible. @realDonaldTrump just surprised a disabled WWII veteran and the two men who carried him to… 3 seconds ago Jessie RT @charliekirk11: Wow: This is what happens at Trump rallies that the media doesn’t want you to see A WWII veteran needed help getting t… 5 seconds ago Steven Rodriguez RT @DailyCaller: Meanwhile, at the Trump rally, President Trump surprised that disabled WWII veteran and the two men who carried him to his… 7 seconds ago Christine Blumber RT @RyanAFournier: This put tears in my eyes. This WWII veteran needed help getting to his seat at a Trump rally, so these 2 amazing patri… 21 seconds ago