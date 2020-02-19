Global  

Trump taps Richard Grenell as acting head of intelligence

CBS News Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, has curried favor with the president with his support.
News video: Trump Taps Richard Grenell As Acting Director Of National Intelligence

Trump Taps Richard Grenell As Acting Director Of National Intelligence 00:40

 The current acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, was appointed on a temporary basis and has to leave in March.

Trump To Reportedly Pick Richard Grenell For Acting Director Of National Intelligence [Video]Trump To Reportedly Pick Richard Grenell For Acting Director Of National Intelligence

President Trump is expected to pick Richard Grenell for a key post.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:33Published


Trump names Richard Grenell as acting head of intelligence


Indian Express

Trump Taps Richard Grenell As Acting Director Of National Intelligence

Trump Taps Richard Grenell As Acting Director Of National IntelligenceWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump named Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, as the next acting director of national intelligence. He made the...
Newsy

