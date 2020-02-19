Global  

Pigeons Wearing MAGA Hats Released In Las Vegas Ahead Of Democratic Debate

Daily Caller Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
An attempt to boost Trump ahead of the Wednesday night debate.
 Hat-wearing pigeons have been spotted again in Las Vegas and this time, a group is using the pigeons to make a political statement. These pigeons are wearing Make America Great Again or MAGA hats and they were released by a self-proclaimed "underground radical group" named P.U.T.I.N. (Pigeons, United...

