1 Mike Bloomberg = 660,000 American households, wealthwise

The billionaire media mogul's vast wealth has fueled his run for president, but it could also become a liability.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Warren Describes Bloomberg: 'Egomaniac Billionaire' Elizabeth Warren. | Matt York/AP Photo By QUINT FORGEY 02/18/2020 03:30 PM EST Link Copied Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday unleashed one of her most cutting attacks yet on Mike Bloomberg, calling him an.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published 1 day ago Bloomberg, Bide, Sanders Top Poll In Virginia Mike Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are locked in a tight race in Virginia. This is just two weeks before that state’s Super Tuesday primary. The poll was conducted by Monmouth University... Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:31Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources In SC, Sanders could get a boost from billionaire Steyer SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Billionaires are the consistent villains in Bernie Sanders’ campaign narrative. He rails against what he perceives as the undue...

Seattle Times 11 hours ago





Tweets about this