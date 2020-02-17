Global  

Amie Harwick’s Ex-Boyfriend Charged With Murder, First-Degree Burglary

The Wrap Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Amie Harwick’s former boyfriend has been re-arrested and charged with murder, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced on Wednesday.

Gareth Pursehouse faces one count each of murder and first-degree residential burglary with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait for allegedly killing Harwick by throwing her over a third-floor balcony over the weekend.

If convicted on the two charges, Pursehouse faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole. The district attorney’s office said a decision on whether to seek capital punishment will be made at a later date. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.

*Also Read:* Amie Harwick Cause of Death Released by LA County Coroner

Harwick was found sometime after 1:16 a.m. Saturday morning when police responded to a radio call about a woman screaming in the Hollywood Hills area. She was found unresponsive and “gravely injured” beneath a third-floor balcony and later died, police said.

According to investigators, the 38-year-old had recently “expressed fear” about a former boyfriend and previously filed a restraining order against him. The restraining order expired prior to her death.

Pursehouse was initially taken into custody after the incident and posted $2 million bond. He was re-arrested Wednesday on a no bail warrant.

*Also Read:* 'The Price Is Right' Cancels Tapings Following Death of Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee

Harwick, well-known as a Hollywood-based family and sex therapist, appeared in the 2015 documentary “Addicted to Sexting.” She was previously engaged to “The Price Is Right” host Drew Carey in 2018, though the engagement ended later that year. “The Price Is Right” has canceled tapings for the remainder of the week.

