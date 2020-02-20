Global  

6 Democratic Candidates Meet On Debate Stage In Las Vegas

CBS 2 Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Six Democratic candidates are meeting on the debate stage in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday night.
News video: Dem. Presidential Candidates Hit Debate Stage In Las Vegas

Dem. Presidential Candidates Hit Debate Stage In Las Vegas 02:19

 Democratic presidential hopefuls came face to face on the debate stage in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, joined by a new candidate--Michael Bloomberg. Andria Borba reports. (2-19-2020)

Democratic Candidates Take Aim At Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg During His Debate Debut [Video]Democratic Candidates Take Aim At Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg During His Debate Debut

Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg made his debut on the debate stage Wednesday night as every single other candidate took aim; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

Bloomberg, Sanders Under Attack At Democrats' Nevada Debate [Video]Bloomberg, Sanders Under Attack At Democrats' Nevada Debate

From the opening bell, Democrats unleashed an aggressive verbal assault on New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg and raised new questions about Bernie Sanders' take-no-prisoners politics in a contentious..

Which Microsoft Office product is each Democratic presidential candidate?

On Wednesday night, six Democratic presidential candidates took the debate stage in Las Vegas
Also reported by The Wrap, Reuters, Seattle Times, NYTimes.com, Mediaite

The $94 billion punching bag: Democratic newcomer Michael Bloomberg feels heat in debate debut

Six US Democratic presidential hopefuls met on the debate stage in Las Vegas, but it was the newcomer, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who received the
Also reported by BBC News

