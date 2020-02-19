Global  

Human brain specimen seized from Canada-based shipment by US Customs officers

FOXNews.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Customs and Border Protection officers seized a human brain sent through the mail near the Michigan-Canadian border last week, the agency said. 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: Human brain inside jar seized at Blue Water Bridge on Valentine's Day

Human brain inside jar seized at Blue Water Bridge on Valentine's Day 01:49

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a human brain at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron last week.

Human brain mailed from Toronto to Wisconsin seized at U.S. border

A human brain was discovered by the U.S. border guards in a shipment that had been mailed from Toronto to Wisconsin.
CTV News

