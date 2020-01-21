Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Brigham Young University > BYU removes 'homosexual behavior' ban from honor code, reflecting Mormon church stance

BYU removes 'homosexual behavior' ban from honor code, reflecting Mormon church stance

USATODAY.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Brigham Young University removed a ban on "homosexual behavior" from its honor code, the Mormon institution announced, to match the church's policy.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shall We Dance? BYU To Allow Same-Sex Dance Partners In Ballroom Contest [Video]Shall We Dance? BYU To Allow Same-Sex Dance Partners In Ballroom Contest

Utah's Brigham Young University will allow same-sex couples to compete in its annual ballroom dance competition. HuffPost reports BYU was required to lift its ban on same-sex couples competing in the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mormon university removes ban on ‘homosexual behaviour’ from rulebook, but still thinks being gay is wrong

A Mormon university has finally removed a section of its rulebook that prohibits “homosexual behaviour”, but it may be too soon for LGBT+ students to...
PinkNews

Brigham Young University Eases Policy On Homosexual Behavior

BYU administration expressed that there was some “miscommunication as to what the honor code changes mean”
Daily Caller Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.