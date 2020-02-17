Global  

Bernie Sanders Suggests Online Attacks From Bernie Supporters Might Be The Russians

Daily Caller Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
'I’m not saying that’s happening. But it would not shock me'
 Sen. Bernie Sanders condemned any of his supporters making “vicious personal attacks” against others. According to Politico, Nevada’s Culinary Union offered criticism over his Medicare for All proposal. Afterwards, two top union officials received threatening messages over the phone, email and...

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Sides With 'The View' Over Bernie Bros [Video]Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Sides With 'The View' Over Bernie Bros

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2019. Sanders has recently come under fire for the violent rhetoric of his supports, often called "Bernie Bros." In a recent appearance..

Sen. Bernie Sanders condemned any of his supporters making “vicious personal attacks” against others. According to Politico, Nevada’s Culinary Union offered criticism over his Medicare for All..

Recent related news from verified sources

Biden: Bernie Sanders Should Be Disavowing ‘Trump-Like’ Attacks From His Supporters

With the Democratic race heating up, some of *Bernie Sanders'* rivals have been hitting him on some of the attacks his supporters have engaged in online.
Mediaite

Bloomberg Ad Lays Smackdown On Bernie Bros: Not The ‘Energy’ Needed To Beat Trump

Former New York Mayor *Mike Bloomberg* responded to a hard-hitting speech by Senator *Bernie Sanders* with an ad targeting his "Bernie Bros" supporters and the...
Mediaite

