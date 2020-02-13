Global  

Eye Opener: Democrats take aim at Michael Bloomberg

CBS News Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg stumbled at his first Democratic debate, as his fellow candidates went on the attack. Also, 10 people were killed in a shooting rampage at two hookah bars near Frankfurt, Germany. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
