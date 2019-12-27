Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > NFL Changing Playoff Format In New CBA To Include 7 Teams From Each Conference, Only 1-Seeds Get First Round Byes

NFL Changing Playoff Format In New CBA To Include 7 Teams From Each Conference, Only 1-Seeds Get First Round Byes

Daily Caller Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
It's a good idea
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Patriots Treating Week 17 Matchup With Dolphins Like Playoff Game [Video]Patriots Treating Week 17 Matchup With Dolphins Like Playoff Game

When the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye is on the line, you can understand why a game against a 4-11 team is considered a playoff game.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sources: 14 playoff teams expected in new CBA

If and when a new collective bargaining agreement is finalized, it it is expected to change the NFL's playoff structure as it is currently constituted for next...
ESPN Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle TimesReuters

N.F.L. Owners Propose Adding Two Teams to Playoff Format

Seven teams from each conference would make the postseason and only one-seeds would receive byes under the proposal.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

Dawgzfan

CLE Fan 🏈⚾️🏀 @Ruyf @kylewalk10 @SportsBoyTony @MrKennyKidd Ask the @Ravens. It was talked about after their loss to the @Titans… https://t.co/iBxBAwjnTc 19 minutes ago

CameronSpence32

Spence Why is the #NFL so insistent on changing things every single year. What you have works? Losing a preseason game and… https://t.co/WkiqLNuYJW 43 minutes ago

Cultureifyer

Cultureify NFL Changing Playoff Format In New CBA To Include 7 Teams From Each Conference, Only 1-Seeds Get First Round Byes via @dailycaller 2 hours ago

Nusfeedcom

Nusfeed ⭐ NFL Changing Playoff Format In New CBA To Include 7 Teams From Each Conference, Only 1-Seeds Get First Round Byes… https://t.co/jBJsaw7Zkm 2 hours ago

AJ_1878

AJ Stupid changing the NFL Playoff format and adding games. Other than them making $$$ there is no need for it. The c… https://t.co/OYd8cNNQ3g 3 hours ago

t_ripley

8/24 @ColinCowherd I don’t get why people are actually upset about this. Playoff format needed changing 5 hours ago

SBRSportsPicks

SBR Sports Picks RT @picketfencenika: If this goes through, wonder how Super Bowl LV odds will change @SBRSportsPicks because changing the playoff format is… 8 hours ago

_ChickenJoe_

Chicken Joe This is literally the best playoff format. WHY THE FUCK ARE YOU CHANGING IT?!?! https://t.co/xy3fjzJgn5 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.