Morgan Stanley buying E*Trade for $13 billion

CBS News Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Blockbuster deal reflects a bet on the growth of smaller investors, a switch from Morgan Stanley's focus on the rich.
What to Watch Before the Open: Victoria's Secret, Morgan Stanley, Coronavirus [Video]What to Watch Before the Open: Victoria's Secret, Morgan Stanley, Coronavirus

Here's what you need to know before the bell.

S&P tops 3300 on strong retail sales [Video]S&P tops 3300 on strong retail sales

The S&P 500 hit the 3300 mark for the first time Thursday. As Fred Katayama reports, solid retail sales data and upbeat earnings from Morgan Stanley drove the indexes to record highs.

MORGAN STANLEY: Buy these 25 non-Tesla stocks to cash in on the electric-car revolution

MORGAN STANLEY: Buy these 25 non-Tesla stocks to cash in on the electric-car revolution· Morgan Stanley says Tesla's electric car business should be profitable later this year. · They think that proof of profitability will unleash a wave of...
Business Insider Also reported by •Coindesk

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom ConferenceNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) today announced that Bob Bakish, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a...
Business Wire

slingerr

Scott Eslinger Morgan Stanley buying E*Trade for about $13 billion https://t.co/yo69TPWj2p 1 minute ago

AplamJaplam

Aplam Japlam RT @ReformedBroker: Morgan Stanley acquiring etrade for $13 billion. They’ll be writing a big chunk of this down in the coming years. The… 1 minute ago

brents47

Brent Summers RT @jasonzweigwsj: Morgan Stanley is buying E*Trade Financial in a $13 billion deal that will reshape the storied investment bank and firml… 2 minutes ago

TheStreet

TheStreet Morgan Stanley $MS is buying online trading giant E*Trade Financial $ETFC for $13 billion in stock, or $58.74 a sha… https://t.co/SH5LSmrjmn 2 minutes ago

Afophenade3

Afophenade RT @lizrhoffman: Scoop hitting @WSJ: Morgan Stanley is buying E*Trade for $13bn https://t.co/cVnCedcvNA 2 minutes ago

daniel6aker

Daniel Baker (SB LIV CHAMPS) RT @WSJ: Morgan Stanley is buying E*Trade for $13 billion, the biggest takeover by a major bank since the financial crisis https://t.co/yTX… 3 minutes ago

YB_2

Sir Court Morgan Stanley Is Buying E*Trade, Betting on Smaller Customers - WSJ https://t.co/Vm8jphPxzA 4 minutes ago

ShannonNBCMT

Shannon MacNeil RT @NBCNews: JUST IN: Morgan Stanley is buying online brokerage E-Trade for about $13B. https://t.co/9UaMP6rfJ0 4 minutes ago

