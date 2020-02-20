ViacomCBS Offers 2020 Subscriber Projections for Pluto TV, CBS All Access and Showtime Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

ViacomCBS boss Bob Bakish provided subscriber updates for Pluto TV, CBS All Access and Showtime on Thursday. He also offered projections for the end of 2020.



Currently, Pluto has more than 22 million monthly active users, Bakish said this morning on a conference call. ViacomCBS expects that service to reach 30 million by the end of December.



CBS All Access and Showtime are currently combining for more than 11 million paid subs. Bakish believes that number will grow to 16 million at year’s end. ViacomCBS always reports those pay services together.



*Also Read:* ViacomCBS Whiffs on Wall Street's Estimates for First Quarterly Earnings



The exec said that accelerating ViacomCBS’ momentum in streaming “starts with building on the unique and strong foundation we already have.”



“In ad-supported, we have the leading free streaming TV service in Pluto TV, with over 22 million monthly active users in the U.S., up 75% year over year,” Bakish said. “And we expect to exit 2020 with approximately 30 million MAUs domestically. In pay, our subscription offerings account for more than 11 million domestic subscribers, up 50% year on year. And we expect this to grow to approximately 16 million subscribers as we exit 2020.”



“But our streaming foundation is not just usage, it’s also financial,” Bakish added. “In 2019, our domestic streaming and digital video business — which includes subscription revenue and digital video advertising — had approximately $1.6 billion in revenue. We see this as a key metric for ViacomCBS and anticipate it growing between 35 and 40% this year, with relatively modest, incremental operating expenses.”



Bakish said the subscription growth ViacomCBS has achieved in streaming so far “is overwhelmingly in the U.S., but we’re making early strides to expand internationally.”



“Pluto is already in the UK, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. And it’s launching in Latin America next month,” he said. “On the pay side, All Access is available in Canada and Australia and our Paramount Plus and Noggin products are also live in numerous territories.”



The updates and guidance from Bakish came as part of ViacomCBS’ fourth-quarter 2019 earnings conference call. Read all about the company’s actual Q4 performance here.



Wall Street was disappointed by those results, and company stock is currently trading down 18%.



More to come…



