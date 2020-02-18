Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Denver weather: Yes, you’re right. This February has had more snow than normal.

Denver weather: Yes, you’re right. This February has had more snow than normal.

Denver Post Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
If it's felt like it hasn't stopped snowing in Denver so far this month, you're not wrong.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published < > Embed
News video: Denver Metro Area Gets More Snow

Denver Metro Area Gets More Snow 00:38

 Watch for slushy, icy spots on Tuesday morning.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Weather trivia: How much snow so far this season [Video]Weather trivia: How much snow so far this season

So far this season, Denver has picked up a little more than 46 inches of snowfall. Do you know the greatest seasonal snowfall ever?

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:41Published

A brief break before for snow for Colorado [Video]A brief break before for snow for Colorado

Mild weather for Saturday, but more snow and cold is expected on Sunday.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Denver weather: More snow on the way Sunday through Tuesday

Don't let the beautiful weather on Friday and Saturday fool you: Denver's snowy February isn't going away quite yet.
Denver Post


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.