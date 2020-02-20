'Too many men have gotten away with that for far too long and it stops now'



Recent related news from verified sources Meghan McCain Agrees With Warren That Bloomberg Not Fit To Serve As President: ‘Misogynistic And Racially Charged Comments’ The View’s Meghan McCain agreed with Elizabeth Warren that 2020 rival Michael Bloomberg is not fit to serve as president, before adding that she enjoyed the...

Mediaite 6 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this SHassan2002 RT @DailyCaller: Meghan McCain Cheers Elizabeth Warren: ‘I Really Enjoyed Watching You Rip Out Mayor Bloomberg’s Jugular’ https://t.co/dVDZ… 2 hours ago Daily Caller Meghan McCain Cheers Elizabeth Warren: ‘I Really Enjoyed Watching You Rip Out Mayor Bloomberg’s Jugular’ https://t.co/dVDZUTYGwN 3 hours ago