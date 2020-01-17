Global  

Brett Gardner Files Order Of Protection Against Gina Devasahayam

Daily Caller Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
New York Yankees player Brett Gardner has filed an order of protection against Gina Devasahayam. According to NJ.com, Gardner’s lawyers filed the order last week in a Bronx civil court. Devasahayam is accused  of being an “obsessed fan” and claims she’s Gardner’s “future wife.” She’s also suing the team for not letting her into games. […]
Tweets about this

Reidlass

Reidlass RT @JDMarvin: FYI: Brett Gardner Files Order Of Protection Against Gina Devasahayam https://t.co/qWckuCs6Xf 36 minutes ago

JDMarvin

John D Marvin FYI: Brett Gardner Files Order Of Protection Against Gina Devasahayam https://t.co/qWckuCs6Xf 43 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Brett Gardner Files Order Of Protection Against Gina Devasahayam https://t.co/aSjkDJtlzI #DCExclusivesOpinion… https://t.co/NeB6kA6q43 1 hour ago

Nusfeedcom

Nusfeed ⭐ Brett Gardner Files Order Of Protection Against Gina Devasahayam https://t.co/mwEx2Jm0Cq https://t.co/WwYSPeEuiw 1 hour ago

ThePJRoberts1

Paul RT @nypostsports: The woman says that a video of Gardner in the dugout shows that he “motions with his hip on the stairs as though he is ha… 15 hours ago

MPurvy

EclecticStar02 Brett Gardner files restraining order against obsessed fan https://t.co/twpHfI3XVi via @nypostsports 17 hours ago

lavalle528

Sara LaValle I love Gardy but this is disturbing. Mental illness is no joke. This woman needs some serious help. https://t.co/TSz45kLHHi 22 hours ago

DraftDiamonds

NFL Draft Diamonds Married Yankee Brett Gardner Files for a Restraining Order Against an Obsessed Fan https://t.co/ii94bD4Kjw https://t.co/RJ9F62o76A 1 day ago

