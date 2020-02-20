Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Trump Advisor Roger Stone Sentenced To Over Three Years In Prison For Lying To Congress & "Covering Up For The President"

Trump Advisor Roger Stone Sentenced To Over Three Years In Prison For Lying To Congress & "Covering Up For The President"

Gothamist Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Trump Advisor Roger Stone Sentenced To Over Three Years In Prison For Lying To Congress & Covering Up For The President“He was not prosecuted, as some have claimed, for standing up for the president," the judge said. "He was prosecuted for covering up for the president.” [ more › ]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison

Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison 07:46

 Roger Stone, a longtime political strategist and friend of President Donald Trump, was sentenced to 40 months in prison on Thursday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

2-Year Lobbying Effort Pays Off For Blagojevich [Video]2-Year Lobbying Effort Pays Off For Blagojevich

When Patti Blagojevich made repeated public pleas for her husband's release from federal prison, there was no mistaking her intended audience: President Donald Trump. Curtis Silva reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:13Published

Roger Stone Gets Locked Up [Video]Roger Stone Gets Locked Up

Roger Stone, President Donald Trump’s onetime ally, has been sentenced for for lying to Congress and obstructing the Russia investigation.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Roger Stone Sentenced to Three Years, Four Months in Federal Prison

BREAKING: Roger Stone Sentenced to Three Years, Four Months in Federal PrisonRoger Stone was sentenced to three years and four months in prison on Thursday after being found guilty of witness tampering and lying to Congress. Stone, a...
Mediaite

Trump associate Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison after rollercoaster trial

Calling the president's frequent tweets about the case "entirely inappropriate," a federal judge sentenced Donald Trump ally Roger Stone to over three years in...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

RdcvolanoRoger

Roger Christensen Judge sentences Trump advisor Roger Stone to 40 months in prison. https://t.co/Z7TaHKUd7K 17 seconds ago

BillEsteem

🙂Bill 🙃Esteem 😗 RT @MSNBC: .@MaddowBlog: Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison. https://t.co/UQ0sEzGint 52 seconds ago

calgarysun

Calgary Sun Former Trump advisor Roger Stone sentenced to 3 years, 4 months https://t.co/KrwREn7GHf 2 minutes ago

Johnerickson58

John Erickson What’s next? That one’s easy. The bigger question is whether the right people care. Are they willing to let this pr… https://t.co/idJ9Hh3BMx 3 minutes ago

PatSoteropoulos

PatriciaSoteropoulos RT @BillPascrell: With Roger Stone sentenced to prison here’s a recap of where Trump’s aides are: Campaign chairman: In jail Personal atto… 4 minutes ago

MitziOconee

MitziHammondPerkins Judge sentences Trump advisor Roger Stone to 40 months in prison https://t.co/AagJWKRkoV via @msnbc 4 minutes ago

mohawk6642

Jean Judge sentences Trump advisor Roger Stone to 40 months in prison https://t.co/MB67RtBWnB 5 minutes ago

jewcoffee

Micah Coffee RT @bungdan: Trying to keep a running tally of close Trump associates given jail sentences during his first term. So far I've got: 1. Trum… 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.