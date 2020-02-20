|
Trump Advisor Roger Stone Sentenced To Over Three Years In Prison For Lying To Congress & "Covering Up For The President"
|
|
Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
“He was not prosecuted, as some have claimed, for standing up for the president," the judge said. "He was prosecuted for covering up for the president.” [ more › ]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
2-Year Lobbying Effort Pays Off For Blagojevich
When Patti Blagojevich made repeated public pleas for her husband's release from federal prison, there was no mistaking her intended audience: President Donald Trump. Curtis Silva reports.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 01:13Published
Roger Stone Gets Locked Up
Roger Stone, President Donald Trump’s onetime ally, has been sentenced for for lying to Congress and obstructing the Russia investigation.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:09Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this