Hair Club for Men founder -- and client - Sy Sperling dies

Seattle Times Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Hair Club for Men founder Sy Sperling, famous for the TV commercials where he proclaimed “I’m not only the Hair Club president but I’m also a client,” died in Florida. He was 78. Sperling died Wednesday in Boca Raton after a lengthy illness, spokeswoman Terri Lynn said Thursday. In the late […]
