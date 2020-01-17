Global  

State AG Plans To Sue NYC For $810 Million Over "Fraudulent" Taxi Medallion Prices

Gothamist Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
State AG Plans To Sue NYC For $810 Million Over Fraudulent Taxi Medallion PricesState Attorney General Letitia James alleges the city's Taxi Limousine Commission jacked up prices of medallions in "a scheme that defrauded medallion owners." [ more › ]
