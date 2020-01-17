State AG Plans To Sue NYC For $810 Million Over "Fraudulent" Taxi Medallion Prices



Recent related videos from verified sources Lawmakers Call For Taxi Medallion Debt Relief Rep. Gregory W. Meeks was joined by members of the New York Congressional delegation, state and city elected officials and the New York Taxi Workers Alliance to announce legislation to relieve taxi.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 51:25Published on January 17, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources New York Attorney General Accuses N.Y.C. of Fraud Over Taxi Crisis The state’s attorney general is seeking $810 million from the city to compensate financially struggling taxi medallion owners.

NYTimes.com 18 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this