Roger Stone sentenced to over 3 years in prison

USATODAY.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Trump ally Roger Stone has been sentenced to more than three years in prison and fined $20,000 on his convictions for witness tampering and lying to Congress. AP's Mark Sherman breaks down the punishment and what's next for Stone. (Feb. 20)
 
 President Donald Trump's friend and political consultant Roger Stone could be going to federal prison. On Thursday, a judge sentenced him to three years and four months in jail for obstructing justice; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Roger Stone Sentenced to 40 Months in Prison [Video]Roger Stone Sentenced to 40 Months in Prison

On Feb. 20, President Donald Trump’s longtime friend, Roger Stone, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Attorney David Weinstein Shares Insight On Roger Stone's Sentencing [Video]Attorney David Weinstein Shares Insight On Roger Stone's Sentencing

Weinstein is with Hinshaw & Culbertson in Coral Gables and he also served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida for more than a decade.

Let’s be clear: Roger Stone’s prosecutors, not him, should have been indicted and sent to prison for nine years

(Natural News) Earlier this week, Americans who have watched associates of President Donald Trump and members of his 2016 campaign mauled by the deep state that...
Bill Barr Contradicts Trump, Calls Roger Stone Prosecution ‘Righteous’: ‘I Was Happy He Was Convicted’

Bill Barr Contradicts Trump, Calls Roger Stone Prosecution ‘Righteous’: ‘I Was Happy He Was Convicted’Attorney General William Barr declared he was “happy” – in an exclusive interview Thursday with ABC News’ Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas –...
