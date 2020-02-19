Global  

Kristi House CEO: Victim Of Fisher Island Ferry Accident Was A ‘Dedicated & Committed’ Volunteer

cbs4.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
New details are emerging about one of the victim of the tragedy involving the Fisher Island Ferry accident and safety measures that are in place.
News video: Victim Of Fisher Island Ferry Accident Was A ‘Dedicated & Committed’ Volunteer For Kristi House

Victim Of Fisher Island Ferry Accident Was A ‘Dedicated & Committed’ Volunteer For Kristi House 03:05

 CBS4's Peter D'Oench shares the good work Emma Afra did at Kristi House.

Women Found In Submerged Car Off Fisher Island Identified [Video]Women Found In Submerged Car Off Fisher Island Identified

CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports the women have has been identified as 63-year-old Emma Afra and 75-year-old Viviane Brahms.

2 Women Die After Car Rolls Off Ferry Into Water [Video]2 Women Die After Car Rolls Off Ferry Into Water

Two socialites were found dead in the water off Miami's private Fisher Island. One of the women was from Westchester; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Miami ferry accident kills two women when car falls into water, sinks near Fisher Island

Emma Afra, 63, of Miami, and Viviane Brahms, 76, were found in a vehicle that sank after falling from a Florida ferry.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comcbs4.com

CBS4 Miami New details are emerging about one of the victim of the tragedy involving the Fisher Island Ferry accident and safe… https://t.co/cC2ZLK48MV 56 minutes ago

