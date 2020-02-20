mongo revera Democratic candidates target Michael Bloomberg at debate https://t.co/PZ4PPi0wdG via @YouTube 1 hour ago Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 As Bloomberg roils the race, fellow 2020 Democrats target him in debate: Wednesday night's Las Vegas Democratic deb… https://t.co/ZaLFnSbygS 2 hours ago tom Democratic candidates target Michael Bloomberg at debate – CBS News https://t.co/3GHaZ7gGF9 3 hours ago WatsupAmericas Latest: Democratic candidates target Michael Bloomberg at debate https://t.co/OYXB6Za3N8 3 hours ago Alaturka News Democratic candidates target Michael Bloomberg at debate https://t.co/1i9C9Pxdgp https://t.co/1AQZZzsQtv 4 hours ago BirdOwl Democratic candidates target Michael Bloomberg at debate https://t.co/YfN0uduhUZ via @CBSNews https://t.co/Y9p0y9c7e7 4 hours ago The Dream Corps RT @theappeal: During Wednesday’s debate, Democratic presidential candidates emphasized Michael Bloomberg’s legacy of stop-and-frisk polici… 7 hours ago First Up New Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg participated in his first televised debate yesterday and wa… https://t.co/SGfC8AQQGf 8 hours ago