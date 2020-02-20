Democratic candidates target Michael Bloomberg at debate

Global  

Attacks on Michael Bloomberg dominated the Democratic primary debate in Las Vegas. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBSN political contributor Molly Hooper, and CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright joined CBSN with more on Bloomberg's first time on the debate stage.
 Six Democratic candidates qualified for the fiery debate in Nevada, including billionaire Michael Bloomberg. The Nevada debate was Bloomberg's first appearance on a Democratic debate stage.

