Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Extra Extra: Trump Reportedly Angry After Democrats Briefed On Russian Effort To Re-Elect Him

Extra Extra: Trump Reportedly Angry After Democrats Briefed On Russian Effort To Re-Elect Him

Gothamist Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Extra Extra: Trump Reportedly Angry After Democrats Briefed On Russian Effort To Re-Elect HimBecause Russia is reportedly trying to re-elect Trump again, check out today's end-of-day links: McDonald's candles, Moses Sumney profile, statue condition, Buttigeig's IDC connection, 'Westworld' trailer, dog nose, and more. [ more › ]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

2016 again? Trump rejects intel reports of Russian meddling

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday minimized new warnings from U.S. intelligence experts that Russia is interfering in this year’s election...
Seattle Times

Trump furious that lawmakers were briefed on Russian election interference

President Trump was furious that Joseph Maguire, the former acting director of national intelligence, allowed one of his subordinates to tell House lawmakers...
CBS News


Tweets about this

ImagineEquities

Imagine Equities https://t.co/i7bi1QnPBC Extra Extra: Trump Reportedly Angry After Democrats Briefed On Russian Effort To Re-Elect H… https://t.co/9xLoPoOj3H 1 day ago

nystweets

NYSTweets RT @Gothamist: Trump Reportedly Angry After Democrats Briefed On Russian Effort To Re-Elect Him (And More End-Of-Day Links) https://t.co/bF… 1 day ago

Gothamist

Gothamist Trump Reportedly Angry After Democrats Briefed On Russian Effort To Re-Elect Him (And More End-Of-Day Links) https://t.co/bFAXCvuVYz 1 day ago

News12NJ

News12NJ There are 10 cities where extra officers are reportedly being sent. https://t.co/YrRdixc21U 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.