Avalanche a trade-deadline buyer but might only target a goalie Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin was surely interested in scouting the Avalanche in Denver this week, having attended Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Wednesday when the Avs played the New York Islanders. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this