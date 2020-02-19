Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Thousands crowd Colorado Springs arena ahead of Trump rally

Thousands crowd Colorado Springs arena ahead of Trump rally

Denver Post Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Thousands of people filled a Colorado Springs arena Thursday afternoon ahead of a President Donald Trump rally.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump, Gardner prop up one another for re-election at Colorado Springs campaign rally

Trump, Gardner prop up one another for re-election at Colorado Springs campaign rally 02:08

 President Donald Trump and Sen. Cory Gardner propped up one another as well as the Republican policies implemented by both as they campaigned for re-election Thursday at a lengthy rally in Colorado Springs.

Recent related videos from verified sources

CBS4 Weekly Reality Check [Video]CBS4 Weekly Reality Check

Pres. Trump Visits Colorado Springs, Democratic presidential candidates focus on Colorado.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 03:32Published

Trump Slams 'Parasite' Best Picture Win, Calls Brad Pitt a 'Little Wise Guy' During Colorado Rally Rant | THR News [Video]Trump Slams 'Parasite' Best Picture Win, Calls Brad Pitt a "Little Wise Guy" During Colorado Rally Rant | THR News

During a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, President Trump criticized the Oscar-winning Korean film 'Parasite' and took aim at Brad Pitt during a speech that targeted recent events in pop culture.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

For some of the thousands in line for Trump rally, this is their first time; others have been to many

Thousands of people have already lined up by mid-day Wednesday outside the Veteran Memorial Coliseum awaiting President Donald Trump's arrival.  
azcentral.com Also reported by •FOXNews.com

PHOTOS: President Donald Trump visits Colorado Springs

President Donald Trump is holding a rally Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Colorado Springs.
Denver Post Also reported by •FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

josephmarsh

Joe @EmilyForCO This was Trump’s OVERFLOW crowd in Colorado Springs Thursday...there were already thousands inside the… https://t.co/x8Hnp0zfLh 3 hours ago

Rz88Tom

Tom RT @PamelaGeller: WATCH LIVE! Thousands crowd Colorado Springs arena ahead of Trump rally: 20K and counting #Trump2020landslide https://t.c… 15 hours ago

dickmonigold

Richard Monigold RT @NBRCWashDC: Thousands crowd Colorado Springs arena ahead of Trump rally https://t.co/Apep6blmYp 2 days ago

benjami07867222

benjamin RT @MaxDevlin: Thousands crowd Colorado Springs arena ahead of Trump rally https://t.co/4l05xVJnQi 2 days ago

Yonadav7

SonofRekhav WATCH LIVE! Thousands crowd Colorado Springs arena ahead of Trump rally - Geller Report News - https://t.co/UZaDFAayYy 2 days ago

Jaxx702

Jaxx70 RT @Vgerard1935: WATCH LIVE! Thousands crowd Colorado Springs arena ahead of Trump rally https://t.co/WLCpJYc1Sp via @pamelageller 2 days ago

george_vrable

George Vrable WATCH LIVE! Thousands crowd Colorado Springs arena ahead of Trump rally https://t.co/bu2lAmr9JO via @pamelageller 3 days ago

newslonx

newslon WATCH LIVE! Thousands crowd Colorado Springs arena ahead of Trump rally https://t.co/ZJyzSe7PLz https://t.co/hzbxYB56bG 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.