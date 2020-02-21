Trump Inexplicably Complains About ‘Parasite’ Oscar Wins for Some Reason (Video)

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In the middle of a rant during a rally in Colorado Springs on Thursday, President Trump for some reason took a detour into movie business and complained about “Parasite” winning the Oscars. Watch the video above.



“And the winner is a movie from South Korea,” said Trump. “What the hell was that all about? We got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of it, they give him the best movie of the year? Was it good? I don’t know. Can we get ‘Gone With the Wind’ back please? ‘Sunset Boulevard.’ So many great movies the winner is from South Korea. I thought it was best foreign film, right? Best foreign movie. Did this ever happen before?”



More to come… 👓 View full article

