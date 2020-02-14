Trump Goes Off on ‘Fox Board Member Paul Ryan’ and ‘Hater’ Guest on Fox News’ Neil Cavuto Show

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

President Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter Thursday, targeting Fox News, Neil Cavuto, former House Speaker Paul Ryan and more in less than 180 characters.



“Could somebody at @foxnews please explain to Trump hater A.B. Stoddard (zero talent!) and @TeamCavuto, that I won every one of my debates, from beginning to end. Check the polls taken immediately after the debates. The debates got me elected. Must be Fox Board Member Paul Ryan!” he wrote.



The tweet was a response to A.B. Stoddard of RealClearPolitics, who went on-air with Cavuto Thursday during his show “Your World with Neil Cavuto” and described Trump’s own presidential debates as “disastrous.”



*Also Read:* Top 3 Democrats in New Hampshire Primary Were Also the Ones Who Didn't Shun Fox News



After leaving Washington, Ryan joined the board at Fox in March of 2019.



Trump has been attacking Fox News with some frequency lately, and while individual on-air talents — including Cavuto — respond from time to time, the network has not ever issued an official response. In January, he criticized the news channel for booking Democratic lawmakers to appear on shows, asking what “the hell” happened to the network he once praised above competitors like CNN and MSNBC.



In other attacks on Fox News over the past few months, Trump has said the network used to be comprised of “proud warriors” and insulted its polling unit. Fox News stood by the polling unit.



Cavuto addressed the president’s tweet at the end of his show today.



“Meanwhile the president not wasting any time, he heard A.B. Stoddard and tweeted out this, that she’s a Trump hater and that ‘I won every’ debate the last go around. You can read that as well as I,” Cavuto said. “But, just to point out, he did not. When you look at polls that came out from FOX, NBC, CNN, Politico, YouGov and a host of others, the initial read was that he had failed to do well in those debates. He ultimately won, but he didn’t poll well in those debates.”



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to Fox News Viewer: 'You Are Not an Informed Citizen'



Top 3 Democrats in New Hampshire Primary Were Also the Ones Who Didn't Shun Fox News



Fox News and MSNBC Get a Ratings Bump on Primary Night While CNN Viewership Drops



Fox News' Chris Wallace Recalls Thoughts Moments Before Moderating General Election Debate: 'I Can't Do It' President Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter Thursday, targeting Fox News, Neil Cavuto, former House Speaker Paul Ryan and more in less than 180 characters.“Could somebody at @foxnews please explain to Trump hater A.B. Stoddard (zero talent!) and @TeamCavuto, that I won every one of my debates, from beginning to end. Check the polls taken immediately after the debates. The debates got me elected. Must be Fox Board Member Paul Ryan!” he wrote.The tweet was a response to A.B. Stoddard of RealClearPolitics, who went on-air with Cavuto Thursday during his show “Your World with Neil Cavuto” and described Trump’s own presidential debates as “disastrous.”*Also Read:* Top 3 Democrats in New Hampshire Primary Were Also the Ones Who Didn't Shun Fox NewsAfter leaving Washington, Ryan joined the board at Fox in March of 2019.Trump has been attacking Fox News with some frequency lately, and while individual on-air talents — including Cavuto — respond from time to time, the network has not ever issued an official response. In January, he criticized the news channel for booking Democratic lawmakers to appear on shows, asking what “the hell” happened to the network he once praised above competitors like CNN and MSNBC.In other attacks on Fox News over the past few months, Trump has said the network used to be comprised of “proud warriors” and insulted its polling unit. Fox News stood by the polling unit.Cavuto addressed the president’s tweet at the end of his show today.“Meanwhile the president not wasting any time, he heard A.B. Stoddard and tweeted out this, that she’s a Trump hater and that ‘I won every’ debate the last go around. You can read that as well as I,” Cavuto said. “But, just to point out, he did not. When you look at polls that came out from FOX, NBC, CNN, Politico, YouGov and a host of others, the initial read was that he had failed to do well in those debates. He ultimately won, but he didn’t poll well in those debates.”*Related stories from TheWrap:*Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to Fox News Viewer: 'You Are Not an Informed Citizen'Top 3 Democrats in New Hampshire Primary Were Also the Ones Who Didn't Shun Fox NewsFox News and MSNBC Get a Ratings Bump on Primary Night While CNN Viewership DropsFox News' Chris Wallace Recalls Thoughts Moments Before Moderating General Election Debate: 'I Can't Do It' 👓 View full article

