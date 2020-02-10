‘Last Man Standing': Mike Uses a Muffin to Explain Capitalism to Jen (Exclusive Video)

Global  

Mike Baxter is a man who loves capitalism and wants to share that love with Jen, the teenager he tolerates, on Thursday’s “Last Man Standing.” He just needs to whip up a good example of the whole supply/demand thing to help explain it to his live-in foreign exchange student.

In TheWrap’s exclusive clip from tonight’s episode, “Baked Sale,” Mike (Tim Allen) is super excited to help Jen (Krista Marie Yu) prep for her school’s bake school and uses their time in the kitchen with some freshly baked muffins to start off their lessons about his favorite economic system.

“I’d love one of these muffins,” Mike tells Jen, who kindly offers one up. “You’re selling them, right?” he asks, prompting her to give a price. “Oh, right, $4.”

Mike, trying to get Jen to understand she needs to up the price, says he’s “starving” for that muffin.

“Oh, I meant $100,” she says. “Yeah, I’m starving, I’m not an idiot,” Mike quips.

“Fine, then $10. But that’s the lowest I’ll go,” Jen says, finally closing her deal.

Wow, now Jen is shaking with what Mike calls a “money high — the sweet buzz of capitalism.”

But wait, Mike took the muffin and didn’t pay her! “Think of me as the government, I just added to the debt.”

Here’s the official description for tonight’s episode of “Last Man Standing”:



Mike’s offer to help Jen with her school’s bake sale goes up in smoke when he suggests she set up camp outside of Bud’s Buds. Meanwhile, Kyle finds unlikely advice from Joe (guest star Jay Leno) on where he should enroll in college in the all-new “Baked Sale.”



“Last Man Standing” airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Fox.

