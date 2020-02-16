James Bond Is on a Mission in New IMAX Image for ‘No Time to Die’ (Photo)

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Daniel Craig’s James Bond is on a mission in IMAX’s exclusive artwork for “No Time to Die,” the upcoming installment in the 007 series.



“No Time to Die” is the first-ever entry in the franchise shot with IMAX film cameras.



Directed by Cary Fukunaga, “No Time to Die” stars returning Bond cast members Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux and Rory Kinnear. Newcomers include Lashana Lynch and Ana De Armas.



*Also Read:* Daniel Craig Has 'No Time to Die' in 007 Super Bowl Trailer (Video)



This film will be Craig’s final performance as James Bond. “No Time to Die” will see 007 get pulled out of the retirement he was starting to enjoy at the end of “Spectre” thanks to a visit from his CIA friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright). Felix needs help locating a missing scientist, and when it is revealed that this scientist is kidnapped, Bond is once again sent on a deadly mission that brings him face to face with a new foe played by Rami Malek.



“No Time to Die” hits theaters on April 10.



See the photo below.



IMAX



