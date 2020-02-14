Lori Vallow, mother of missing Idaho kids, arrested in Hawaii on several charges
Friday, 21 February 2020 () Lori Vallow, the mother of missing Idaho children “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, was arrested Thursday in Hawaii on multiple charges, police said, months after the boy and girl disappeared.
Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, haven't been seen since late September. Police say Lori Vallow and her new husband have lied about the kids'...