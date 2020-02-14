Global  

Lori Vallow, mother of missing Idaho kids, arrested in Hawaii on several charges

FOXNews.com Friday, 21 February 2020
Lori Vallow, the mother of missing Idaho children “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, was arrested Thursday in Hawaii on multiple charges, police said, months after the boy and girl disappeared.
News video: Lori Vallow, mother of missing Idaho children, arrested in Hawaii on $5 million warrant

 Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing Idaho children, has been arrested in Hawaii on a $5 million warrant, according to a Thursday Facebook post from the Kaua&apos;i Police Department (KPD).

Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing Idaho children, was arrested in Hawaii on a $5 million warrant, according to a Facebook post for the Kaua&apos;i Police Department (KPD).

Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing Idaho children with ties to Arizona, has been arrested in Hawaii on a $5 million warrant.

