Mother of missing Idaho kids connected to Arizona arrested in Hawaii

Christine Quinzy 🇺🇸 RT @KeishaJake: Lori Vallow, mother of missing Idaho kids, arrested in Hawaii on several charges https://t.co/Fag8uOxNi8 2 minutes ago

Epoch in America RT @mcgilh: Finally!!! Lori Vallow, mother of missing Idaho kids, arrested in Hawaii on several charges | Fox News https://t.co/0pb7JjYvHN 5 minutes ago

#MaryCARR=I ALONE AM THE ONLY #CAFFREY ALIVE. RT @CBSNews: Lori Vallow, mother of missing Idaho kids, arrested in Hawaii; held on $5 million bail https://t.co/xJIEC76Ba8 https://t.co/cJ… 6 minutes ago

Dana’s Muse Lori Vallow arrested: Mother of two Idaho kids missing since September arrested in Hawaii today — held on $5 millio… https://t.co/PUmpczZZE4 17 minutes ago

StrongWomenLoveTrump Finally!!! Lori Vallow, mother of missing Idaho kids, arrested in Hawaii on several charges | Fox News https://t.co/0pb7JjYvHN 24 minutes ago

Hal Jordan RT @monica_sassy: Lori Vallow, mother of missing Idaho kids, arrested in Hawaii on several charges Finally!!!! 👏👏👏 https://t.co/L4KUDWVmaM 36 minutes ago

Bill RT @carrieksada: Great, bc we have the death penalty here you witch! Lori Vallow, mother of missing Idaho kids, arrested in Hawaii on sev… 39 minutes ago