Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Defense Intelligence Agency > U.S. counterterrorism analyst pleads guilty to media leaks

U.S. counterterrorism analyst pleads guilty to media leaks

Reuters Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
A U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency counterterrorism analyst pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges he leaked classified materials about a foreign country's weapons system to two journalists in 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Justice Department said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mccuebillie

Billie Sue McCue RT @thehill: Counterterrorism analyst pleads guilty to media leaks of classified materials https://t.co/SA71LljO3U https://t.co/uil6OkBtJ7 17 minutes ago

thehill

The Hill Counterterrorism analyst pleads guilty to media leaks of classified materials https://t.co/SA71LljO3U https://t.co/uil6OkBtJ7 31 minutes ago

DaleDiswaneck

Diana Dale RT @tammytabby: Former Defense Intel Agy (DIA) employee pleaded guilty in fed court Thurs to leaking classified intel info to 2 reporters-… 35 minutes ago

NYCRodney

Red Pill MGTOW RT @thehill: Counterterrorism analyst pleads guilty to media leaks of classified materials https://t.co/1iIpR7gTlX https://t.co/O72Qh1XZHz 2 hours ago

JMBrown53788079

J M Brown RT @embryglobal: Henry Frese, a DIA counterterrorism analyst with TS/SCI clearance, has admitted leaking classified intelligence to two jou… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.